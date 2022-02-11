Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Blue Valentines Gathering

February 11 @ 7:30 pm

Blue Valentines
Roses are red, Valentines are blue,
We’re gathering on the 11th.
Would you like to come, too?

Struggling with this time of year? Join us for an Evening of Stories, Friendship & Prayer
Friday, February 11, 7:30 p.m.
Lincroft Presbyterian Church
270 Everett Road (corner, W. Front Street)
Lincroft, NJ 07738


In person or via Zoom link: www.lincroftpc.org 
Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/TyUzrrSwwHE62doKA
(Masks required; we follow NJ Health Guidelines)
All are welcome to our inclusive community where love, hope, faith, compassion, and peace congregate. 

Lincroft Presbyterian Church
270 Everett Rd
Lincroft, NJ 07738 + Google Map