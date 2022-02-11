Blue Valentines Gathering

Roses are red, Valentines are blue,

We’re gathering on the 11th.

Would you like to come, too?

Struggling with this time of year? Join us for an Evening of Stories, Friendship & Prayer

Friday, February 11, 7:30 p.m.

Lincroft Presbyterian Church

270 Everett Road (corner, W. Front Street)

Lincroft, NJ 07738



In person or via Zoom link: www.lincroftpc.org

Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/TyUzrrSwwHE62doKA

(Masks required; we follow NJ Health Guidelines)

All are welcome to our inclusive community where love, hope, faith, compassion, and peace congregate.