Blue Valentines Gathering
February 11 @ 7:30 pm
Roses are red, Valentines are blue,
We’re gathering on the 11th.
Would you like to come, too?
Struggling with this time of year? Join us for an Evening of Stories, Friendship & Prayer
Friday, February 11, 7:30 p.m.
Lincroft Presbyterian Church
270 Everett Road (corner, W. Front Street)
Lincroft, NJ 07738
In person or via Zoom link: www.lincroftpc.org
Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/TyUzrrSwwHE62doKA
(Masks required; we follow NJ Health Guidelines)
All are welcome to our inclusive community where love, hope, faith, compassion, and peace congregate.
