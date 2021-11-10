Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Blood Drive – Lincroft

November 10 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Lincroft Fire Company Blood Drive
Help your community Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and help the Lincroft Fire Company help your community and donate a pint of blood. Please step up and help save lives in your community today!
Appointments suggested. For an appt. go to https://nybc.org/newjerseydrive Use sponsor code 70286 or call 8009332566

November 10
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Lincroft Fire Company
601 Newman Springs Rd.
Lincroft,NJ07738+ Google Map