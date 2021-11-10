Blood Drive – Lincroft

Help your community Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and help the Lincroft Fire Company help your community and donate a pint of blood . Please step up and help save lives in your community today!

Appointments suggested. For an appt. go to https://nybc.org/newjerseydrive Use sponsor code 7 0286 or call 800 – 933 – 2566