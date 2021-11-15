Blood Drive – Atlantic Highlands

The Rev. Joseph Donnelly Council of the Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Charles Hesse Parish Hall.

Appointments are recommended for the blood drive, and can be made by signing on to https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive-schedule/53756

Donors are required to wear a cloth based mask or face covering for the blood drive and urged to eat a meal before donation. Donors must also provide ID and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Donors are further urged to drink a lot of water both before and after donations.

The Blood Drive is sponsored by Vitalant. The Hesse Center is located at 55 South Avenue. Persons wishing further information can call 877-258-4825.