Bee-ginner’s Beekeeping: The Basics of Apiculture

November 1

Looking for a new hobby this fall? Learn how you can start, maintain, and care for a honeybee colony by taking this online course. Whether you are brand new to beekeeping or have a few years of apiary experience, you’ll gain valuable insights to further your beekeeping hobby or business with this expert-led class.

Bee-ginner’s Beekeeping: The Basics of Apiculture

November 1 – 15, 2021 | SELF-PACED ONLINE CLASS

Course content will take approximately 14 hours to move through, and participants will have 2 weeks to complete the work at their own pace

http://www.cpe.rutgers.edu/courses/current/ae0401wa.html

Details

Date:
November 1
Event Categories:
, ,
Event Tags:
,
Organizer

Rutger's University
Phone:
848-932-7463
Email:
pspring@rutgers.edu

Venue

online
