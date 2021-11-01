Looking for a new hobby this fall? Learn how you can start, maintain, and care for a honeybee colony by taking this online course. Whether you are brand new to beekeeping or have a few years of apiary experience, you’ll gain valuable insights to further your beekeeping hobby or business with this expert-led class.

Bee-ginner’s Beekeeping: The Basics of Apiculture November 1 – 15, 2021 | SELF-PACED ONLINE CLASS Course content will take approximately 14 hours to move through, and participants will have 2 weeks to complete the work at their own pace http://www.cpe.rutgers.edu/courses/current/ae0401wa.html