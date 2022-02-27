Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Beach Cleanup – Keyport

February 27 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Beach at Keyport

Beach Cleanup

Join members of Waterspirit and Save Coastal WIldlife Nonprofit as we cleanup and restore the beach area of Cedar Street Park in the Borough of Keyport, NJ, located along Raritan Bay.

Register HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteers-needed-for-beach-cleanup-of-cedar-street-park-in-keyport-nj-tickets-249888311667

February 27
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteers-needed-for-beach-cleanup-of-cedar-street-park-in-keyport-nj-tickets-249888311667