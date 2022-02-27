Beach Cleanup – Keyport

Beach Cleanup

Join members of Waterspirit and Save Coastal WIldlife Nonprofit as we cleanup and restore the beach area of Cedar Street Park in the Borough of Keyport, NJ, located along Raritan Bay.

Sun, February 27th 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Register HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteers-needed-for-beach-cleanup-of-cedar-street-park-in-keyport-nj-tickets-249888311667