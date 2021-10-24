Join us for the first annual Bayonet Farm Trail Run on October 24th! Proceeds benefit upkeep of the park’s trail network. In addition to prizes and a kid’s run, we will be joined afterwards by local vendors and music in the red barn. Call 732-946-2820 ext. 1225 with questions. Register online today at https://register.communitypass.net/holmdel .

