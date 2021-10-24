Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Bayonet Farm Trail Run

October 24 @ 9:00 am

Bayonet Farm 5K Trail Race

Join us for the first annual Bayonet Farm Trail Run on October 24th! Proceeds benefit upkeep of the park's trail network. In addition to prizes and a kid's run, we will be joined afterwards by local vendors and music in the red barn. Call 732-946-2820 ext. 1225 with questions. Register online today at https://register.communitypass.net/holmdel .

http://www.holmdeltownship-nj.com/691/Bayonet-Farm-5K-Trail-Run

Holmdel Township
732-946-2820
Bayonet Farm
41 Middletown Rd
Holmdel, NJ 07733
+17329462820
