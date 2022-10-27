Atlantic Highlands Mayor and Council Meeting

Regular and/or Workshop meetings of the Borough Council will be held at 7:00 pm during the year 2022, at the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Building, 100 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands New Jersey 07716 (unless marked Zoom – Log on information at AHNJ.COM )

Formal action will be taken at all Regular meetings. Public comments will be permitted at designated periods during all meetings. Executive Sessions, which are closed to the public, may be held to discuss matters authorized for closed sessions under N.J.S.A. 10:4-12. Prior to each Executive Session, the Borough Council will convene in open session at which time a resolution will be adopted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-13. Regular, Workshop or Special meetings may be adjourned, rescheduled, or held on different dates providing such are duly noticed as provided by law.