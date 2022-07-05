Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair

July 5 - July 9

ahfas firemans fair

The Annual Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair will be held July 5-9, 2022
Fireworks Friday, July 8th.  (Rain date July 9th)

MUSIC – FOOD -RIDES

More details to follow.

 

Atlantic Highlands Fire Department

Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
1 Simon Dr.
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 + Google Map