Artisan Market – Leonardo

NJ Blind Citizens Assn, serving the blind and visually impaired with free services since 1910, is hosting an Artisan Market to raise awareness for Blindness Awareness Month.

Twenty plus local artisans with their pottery, photography, jewelry, home décor, art, and more will be in attendance. Live music by Bryan Woolbert, Shotgun Bill and Fire in the Garden will be performed on the porch. Other fun activities include face painting and blindfolded bean bag toss, reiki demonstrations and food trucks for all to enjoy!

We will have some very special four legged guests!! The Seeing Eye Puppies in Training will be joining us at the ARTISAN MARKET on Saturday October 16th from 10am-3pm

In addition, the Middletown Lions Club will be offering free vision screening. Artwork and crocheted items created by the members of NJBCA will be on display and “Seeing Eye” puppies in training will be present.

New Jersey Blind Citizens Association (NJBCA) is New Jersey’s oldest non-profit, non-sectarian, tax exempt organization has been providing free services to the blind and visually impaired since 1910.

For more information, please visit www.njbca.org or contact Sarah Thoma at 732-241-9510 or Katherine Gramas at 848-303-1484.