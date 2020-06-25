Pastor’s Farewell and Welcoming the Interim Pastor at Central Baptist Church

After 30 years of ministry at Central Baptist Church, the time has come to say goodbye. I will preach my last sermon on Sunday, June 28. Our family is moving to King of Prussia and after a transitional year we hope to buy a house somewhere in the Pennsylvania/Delaware neighborhood.

Starting the first Sunday in July, the Rev. Dr. Dale Miller will become the Interim Pastor of Central Baptist Church. In contrast with other denominations, the local Baptist church owns their building and they call their own pastor.

The interim period is a time of evaluation of where the congregation has been in the past and where they hope to go in the future. It is a process of prayer and discernment, with the help of the Interim Pastor and the denominational leadership of the American Baptist Churches of New Jersey. The congregation has created a Pastor’s Search Committee and they will read the profiles of many Baptist pastor candidates and they will select one to present to the church.

Thus, in the words of the famous song, it is time to say goodbye and to thank all of you in the community for all the things that you have done while I was the Pastor and while our family lived in the church’s parsonage. Although I will no longer be living in Atlantic Highlands, I will continue to write the Pastor’s Corner column for a couple more years, or until one of the local pastors wants to take it over. I hope to return to Central Baptist Church to celebrate the installation of the new pastor.

The Interim Pastor will serve Central Baptist Church until the congregation votes on the new pastor. I encourage you to stop by on Sunday and to welcome Dr. Miller to the pulpit of Central Baptist Church. The worship services are at 10:00 A.M. on Sundays and he will be glad to meet people after the service, or on Wednesdays during the week.





[Editor's note: There is a wave parade to say goodbye to Pastor George and Ginny scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 2:45PM (rain or shine) at the SeaStreak Parking Lot at the AH Municipal Harbor]

