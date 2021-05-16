Review - Together Together

Never heard a peep about the new movie “Together Together” starring the dry funny comedian Ed Helm (Matt) and this actress named Patti Harrison (Anna) who looks identical to my niece in dark hair. Simply the length of the movie of 90 minutes fit my open time slot and I went.

A very light comedy and ever so slight romance blossoming out of Helm hiring Harrison to be his “gestational Surrogate” (Google it). Matt is a genuinely “alone” single male in 40’s and Anna (15+ years younger & also a loner ) needs a $ gig to pay for a college degree.

They both live in California and never knew either other. Ever so nicely and slowly, they make many pregnancy related decisions together in a respectful, open kind way. Clearly they enjoyed their “alone lives” while being sort of surprised and happy being together in a unique relationship.

There is no drama, sex, violence or language in this gentile film which quietly grows on you as both lead characters are simply likeable. During the film there really is not any romance, rather respect and the film ends just before the birth.

In today’s challenging, aggressive world, the movie watcher is forced to relax, watch, be patient and not jump ahead. We don’t know where the story goes post pregnancy and maybe don’t even care. For thatc time we were allowed into their lives, it was nice and nice Is good.

B