Review - Nobody

Saw this action movie a few weeks ago starring Bob Odenkirk who has spent lots of time in front of and behind the camera.

In “Nobody”, if you saw the preview, you are essentially seeing the movie and is only 95 minutes long which is pretty un-hollywood like.

He plays quiet, unemotional Hutch Mansell with a wife and 2 kids living in a nice suburban neighbor...yes a “Nobody”

Thieves break into his home one night and he does/says little to protect the family while his teenage son saves the day.

A subsequent incident on a bus ride unleashes Mansell’s inner anger & long suppressed killer fighting skills. Subsequently, a long time violent adversary discovers Mansell’s new location/life and a war between the parties begins to recover some merchandise.

Uber violent & bloody, the movie progresses into a series of high action fights each more visual eye-opening than the next.

“Nobody” keeps your attention for the action scenes, but it is a well played story line. Just didn’t do much for me and was clearly forgettable.

Grade: B