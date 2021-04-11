Review - Boogie

Combine elite high school basketball, interracial relationships, NYC setting, ethnic traditions and you have many of the elements that on paper made the movie ‘BOOGIE” look strong to me. Came out a few weeks ago at the beginning of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament and i was pretty amped up.

Unfortunately, this Eddie Huang directorial debut movie bounced pretty flat to me.

Boogie (Taylor Takahashi) looked older than his 18 years which was distracting. Meanwhile, his African American girlfriend (Taylour Paige)

seemed to fit the part & was clearly more mature and grounded.

In addition, I had trouble justifying the idea of why this mature looking, best basketball player in the school was also a virgin (all had no impact on the story line). Also I understand cultural stereotypes, but so no need to apply any script time to the smallness of his genitalia (though they did)

In addition, Boogie’s parents were a wreck. Mom is your typical way over the Top parent who thinks her son is the greatest player ever, will definitely go pro and she will finally “have hers” (meaning $). Dad, though supportive, could barely hold a job, stay out of trouble and show any degree of responsibility. Together, they had big relationship issues from near the inception of their relationship and discussed having an abortion of Boogie.

The basketball scenes were accurate and expected. Boogie transfers to a good city private school with the sole goal win a championship over the rival HS and their star player “Monk” played by the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Boogie just didn’t work at any level.

Grade: C