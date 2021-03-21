Review - Long Weekend

Was a nice short rom-com with I guess more emphasis on the Romance .

A struggling, sleepy-eyed handsome young man drinking an afternoon away meets a bubbly, quirky young lady with an amazing undetailed life. Relationship blossoms amazingly fast...over one “Long Weekend” - ugh

They are a nice couple that gets along exceptionally well ( but who doesn’t out of the block). She doesn’t work, doesn’t own a cell phone and we & he really don’t know anything about her.

We learn the odd twist about her and pangs are pulling her in 2 directions. Has a happy ending yet I am already Not recalling the details

Movie really didn’t work for me as neither actor engaged me. Will be a movie forgotten about VERY QUICKLY...maybe by the time you read this review.

Grade: C