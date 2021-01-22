Review - The Dig

I really wonder if I would have gone to see the new movie “The Dig” if I didn’t go on an archeological dig (Williamsburg, VA) for a summer HS experience. It is slow, tedious but interesting work...not exactly movie sexy and/or action packed.

Regardless, the Basie Center Cinemas was showing it and I was in. The cast included Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes along with Lily James….I was in.

Set in England just before the start of WWII on the vast property of the well-to-do widow Edith Pretty (yes this is a true story). With failing health and a gut feel that the mounds on her property are pretty special, she hires olde school but well known archeologist Basil Brown (Fiennes) to lead the dig.

They unearth an historic intact ship whose artifacts and construction date the site far earlier than expected. The site, known as Sutton Hoo, became extremely famous both locally and well well beyond due to the historical nature of the find.

The movie incorporated the realities of the impending war along with relationship story lines of gay and slightly adultress relationships.

Movie worked due to its true historical nature, interesting characters (especially Fiennes) and sense of War in the air. Not a blockbuster but happy it was made.

B