Review - Ammonite

The notion of 9pm or after movies is disappearing from theatres SUPER FAST...actually hard to find (and if any, only on Friday and Sat. nights).

Period British piece (1840’s) “AMMONITE” is definitely not my type of film especially with a 9:30 start time. Perfect recipe for a nap. Ammonites are marine fossils from 60+ million years ago.

HOWEVER, when your film headliners are Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan you have my respect & attention.

Mary Anning (Winslet) is a tired (tending to her sick mom) acclaimed archeologist (yet with mixed respect due to being a female) but clearly a passionate pro at her trade.

A young wealthy wife, Charlotte Murchison (played by Ronan) comes into her life for Winslet to mentor (for $) because her rich husband feels she has lost spirit after losing a child. He thought the mentoring of sort & fresh air of the nearby ocean on England's coast (where most of Anning does her digging) might invigorate her spirit.

An unexpected, slowly developing relationship amps up a bit after Murchison falls quite ill early on and Anning nurses her back.

Then the relationship escalates to romance and then a full blown physical relationship. Scenes get steamier & steamier (more so than you would see in movies today)

Surprisingly the film works well and doesn’t hurt to have 2 heavyweights with lead roles

B+