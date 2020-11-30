Review - The Climb

Not a single clue about the story line for THE CLIMB which I saw in the Count Basie Arts Theatre.

Being the 9:15pm Friday night show, I thought I would have a little company in the theatre, but I was the only fanny there. Wasn’t sure if if was due COVID or cause I was the only audience member, but it there was ZERO PREVIEWS - that had to be a 1st.

I knew within 5 minutes that this movie was going to be a stretch to find my liking. Script, movie, the acting etc. all awkward and can I say B - Level film making.

This was a best friend buddy movie actually made by 2 best friends (and they played themselves). It was just “off”. Have to admire their friendship/loyalty, but it was not smooth and a heck of a roller coaster ride.

Reminded me of the low level/low budget movies I saw in the drive-ins in the 70’s. Once I got the gist, I understood it was a spoof (on their odd but sincere friendship) and I chuckled several times.

Candidly, I was waiting for some “turn positive” moments in the movie and just didn’t happen. Would have been a good movie to fall asleep to.

Just didn’t work for me….maybe just too sophisticated script for me

C