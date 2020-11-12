Review - Let Him Go

Thank you heavy hitters Kevin Costner & Diane Lane for delivering to me the 1st (movie re-open era) “punch in the gut movie” in “Let Him Go”.

This perfectly paced, tension building film focuses on the aforementioned Dynamic Duo couple as they enter retirement (including Costner’s 30+ years as a Sheriff). Their beloved son brings a wife & a much loved grandson into the family. Tragedy strikes and the grandson is "taken" away.

The pacing and elegant soundtrack is spectacular throughout. Like a bad case of road rage, family angst is created, smoulders and then explodes.

The casting of the antagonist family (and this storyline which hits close to home) is stellar. Matriah Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville) is scary on many levels and captures most stereotypes of a hateful family living off the grid.

Tough movie to watch due to the themes and yes violent but boy extremely well done...no sleeping here

A-