Time to Complain!

Every now and then, it’s good to hop on your soapbox, as my dad used to say, and blow off a little steam. Get things off your chest. Complain, even whine a bit, for no other reason than it’s just what you feel like doing. So, here goes…

You have to admit Donald Trump’s Father’s Day tweet was less than heart-warming. “Happy Father’s Day to all,” our 45th President said, “including the Left, RINOS, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!” Trump’s words, characteristically snarky, are as revealing as ever. If his alleged desire for America to “come together” was real, he would not utilize twitter - again - as a divisive tool. Furthermore, as a probable member of Trump’s “Losers of the world” (by virtue of my immigrant ancestry and my gender), I’d like to thank former President Trump for capitalizing the word “Losers,” thereby elevating my status and granting us “Losers” far more importance than he likely intended. Thank you for thinking of all the “Losers,” President Trump, but I’d rather not hear from you at all going forward. Do the world a favor and zip it.

Fox News’ tabloid-like headline this morning (“Almost 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19”) was clearly meant to stir controversy. For the record, Fox was not the only news agency to post such a headline; several newspapers in Massachusetts, including the Boston Herald, did the same. All reports proceeded to explain that as of June 12 there have been 3,791 COVID cases out of more than 3.7 million fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, which is 0.1% of vaccinated individuals testing positive in Massachusetts, all with mild or no symptoms. Journalists strive to achieve an effective “hook” to draw in readers, but that “hook” should not be fear. Posting such a startling headline was irresponsible and misleading.

Organized religion, for some, is a map for living, a clear road to heaven. Others reject the idea that mere mortals are capable of creating a road to heaven, the abode of the Creator, and prefer instead to be guided by their souls rather than by rules. I don’t know what road conservative Catholic bishops are on, but I question their attempts to prohibit President Biden and other Catholic politicians from receiving holy communion. It is true that Biden’s political stance (different from his personal belief) conflicts with the tenets of Catholicism, but when did holy communion become a door prize for good behavior? Are not saints and sinners alike welcome at the Lord’s table? This isn’t about abortion or religion; this is a matter of faith. If Catholicism taught me anything it’s that Jesus Christ would not withhold His grace, His mercy, His acceptance, from anyone. No individual, including priests, can deem another unworthy to partake in the great spiritual mystery that is the Eucharist.

There’s a whole lot more I could complain about (the stupid notion that the FBI was behind the January 6th insurrection; the unfeeling people who take issue with the Bidens’ sentimental reaction to the recent passing of their dog; the t-shirt I saw with Trump’s face on it and the words, “Miss Me Yet?” (Hell, no!); the LiMu Emu, Joe Namath and J. J. Walker and their Medicare helpline; Tucker Carlson, to name a few), but I’ll be merciful and put my soapbox away.



