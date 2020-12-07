Christmas 2020

Twas Christmas 2020

And on Capital HIll,

Republicans and Democrats couldn’t sit still.

The GOP in red, the Dems all in blue,

Couldn’t come together and decide what to do.

“Covid is coming fast to our door!”

“But we’ve turned a corner; worry no more!”

“Relief is needed! This crisis’s not fake!”

“Oh, come now!” Mitch said. “Let the people eat cake!”

This Christmas is different.

The masses agree,

And they’ve all written Santa,

“Please, bring PPE!”

“Fill our stockings with gloves and hand sanitizer!

Bring a vaccine...from Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Pfizer.

Don’t forget toilet paper for the dark days ahead.

Bring masks and face shields we can hang from our heads!”

“We promise not to gather in groups more than ten

We really don’t want to suffer through lockdown again!

We’ll stay home this holiday and just stuff our faces.

We’ll do what it takes to stay in Fauci’s good graces.”

“Dear Santa, we need a reward for persistence.

Tell the powers that be to render assistance!

Food on the table does not magically appear.

There’s such saddness this Christmas, such worry, such fear.”

Listen up, GOP and Dems on the Hill.

The people are hurting; we’ve all had our fill

Of your selfish lies, your plotting, your chatter.

Pay attention for once to what’s really the matter.

Tis the season of peace and brotherly love,

A time to embrace the will of Heaven above.

Put aside all designs and personal ambitions.

Work to bring good will to fruition.

Give those in need a stimulus check!

Open the coffers, and oh, what the heck!

Wish Mitch Merry Christmas if he shares the wealth.

Dear God, bless America, and please bring us health.