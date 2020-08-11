#SaveThePostOffice

The current state of affairs in our Postal Service should concern all of us. Zip codes “move the mail,” as they say, but the Postal Service, as a vital element of our nation’s infrastructure, moves everything else. We rely on the Post Office. Businesses of all sizes, pharmaceutical companies, schools, medical offices, even the Internal Revenue Service rely upon the Postal Service. The future of the Postal Service is now in jeopardy.

The American Postal Workers Union has posted the following on their website: “Securing relief from the economic impact of the Coronavirus is part of our work to ensure the health and safety of postal workers and the long-term future of the Postal Service. The Postal Service could run out of money by the end of the summer. But instead of backing our public Postal Service, the Trump administration is trying to leverage the crisis to sacrifice our public Postal Service at the altar of private profit. It is vital that we put maximum pressure on our Congress members - the people WE elect - to #SaveThePostOffice.”

You can help save the Postal Service, and you don’t even have to get up from your sofa to do it. To support the Post Office, text USPS to 50409. In response, you will immediately receive a series of quick prompts that will generate a letter in your name in support of the Postal Service. This letter will be automatically sent to your representatives.

The text of the letter generated is as follows: “The United States Postal Service is a time-honored institution that employs thousands of Americans, including veterans, and is essential for the maintenance of a functional democracy. In the age of COVID-19, having a healthy and strong postal service is more important than ever. More and more Americans are relying on the USPS to deliver medicines, food, and essentials now that social distancing is a matter of life and death. The USPS is a lifeline for all Americans, regardless of age, gender, race, disability, or socioeconomic status. Please make supporting the USPS financially a pressing priority. This is a no-brainer, nonpartisan move that will help millions of Americans and likely save lives. Thank you for your time.”

Regardless of whether you believe COVID-19 is a matter of life or death, or whether you agree with the APWU’s position that President Trump is manipulating the Post Office, please support our Postal Service. Please set aside partisan politics and consider what is truly at stake here. It is your constitutional right to receive mail delivery at no cost; mail delivery is a basic and fundamental service.

The Postal Clause was added to the U.S. Constitution to initiate interstate communication and to create a source of revenue for the US. The statute that created the Postal Service begins as follows: “The United States Postal Service shall be operated as a basic and fundamental service provided to the people by the Government of the United States, authorized by the Constitution, created by an Act of Congress, and supported by the people.” 39 U.S.C. 101 (a)

To put a personal face on this issue, think of the 600,000 postal workers! Think of your own delivery person. You can help him or her; you can help them all and secure the future of the Postal Service by simply texting USPS to 50409 and signing the aforementioned letter.

I am signer number 704,340. What number will you be?

