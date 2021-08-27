Posted inGovernmentNewsbrief

Monmouth County Commissioners Issue Statement Regarding the Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan

by Monmouth County Public Information

FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners issued the following statement regarding the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26: “We are horrified and heart-broken by the terrorist attacks that occurred in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26th, which took the lives of 13 United States service members and injured dozens more. We […]

Posted inCourts/Police/FireNewsbrief

Monmouth County General Contractor Charged with Corporate Misconduct and Theft

by Office of NJ Attorney General

TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor today announced that a Monmouth County general contractor has been charged with corporate misconduct and theft for allegedly misappropriating more than $139,000 in payments he received to build retail spaces in airports in Dallas and Austin, Texas.   Theodore […]

Posted inBusinessNewsbrief

Lucille Traversa joins Resources Real Estate in Rumson

by Resources Real Estate Brokers

Rumson, NJ – Resources Real Estate welcomes Lucille Traversa to their company as a Broker Associate in their Rumson office. Traversa, an award-winning agent with over 25 years of real estate sales and management experience, has established herself as a top producing agent with in-depth knowledge of the Monmouth County market.   “We are thrilled to […]

Posted inBusinessNewsbrief

Networking Breakfast Hosted by Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce September 15

by Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce

Join the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce for a Tony Robbins Peak Performance Strategist Hybrid Business Networking Breakfast on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Sheraton Eatontown.  Registration begins at 7:45am in the Regal Ballroom Entrance located at 5 Industrial Way in Eatontown.  Our guest speaker, Dragan Trajkovski from Tony Robbins will present a […]

Posted inGovernmentNewsbrief

Monmouth County has 544 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between August 23 and August 26

by Monmouth County Public Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, August 23 and Thursday, August 26, there have been 544 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there has been seven new deaths being reported related […]