HAZLET, NJ – Domestic violence does not just stop because of a crisis like the one we are continuing to face. In fact, when stressors increase, violence and abuse can quickly escalate. For many victims, staying at or working from home means being isolated with someone who is harming them. It is in these very […]
Monmouth County Commissioners Issue Statement Regarding the Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan
FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners issued the following statement regarding the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26: “We are horrified and heart-broken by the terrorist attacks that occurred in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26th, which took the lives of 13 United States service members and injured dozens more. We […]
Monmouth County General Contractor Charged with Corporate Misconduct and Theft
TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor today announced that a Monmouth County general contractor has been charged with corporate misconduct and theft for allegedly misappropriating more than $139,000 in payments he received to build retail spaces in airports in Dallas and Austin, Texas. Theodore […]
Lucille Traversa joins Resources Real Estate in Rumson
Rumson, NJ – Resources Real Estate welcomes Lucille Traversa to their company as a Broker Associate in their Rumson office. Traversa, an award-winning agent with over 25 years of real estate sales and management experience, has established herself as a top producing agent with in-depth knowledge of the Monmouth County market. “We are thrilled to […]
Networking Breakfast Hosted by Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce September 15
Join the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce for a Tony Robbins Peak Performance Strategist Hybrid Business Networking Breakfast on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Sheraton Eatontown. Registration begins at 7:45am in the Regal Ballroom Entrance located at 5 Industrial Way in Eatontown. Our guest speaker, Dragan Trajkovski from Tony Robbins will present a […]
No Candidates Have Filed for Election to Highlands Council
HIGHLANDS – With two full three year terms up for election on the Highlands Borough Council, and deadline less than five days away for filing, no candidates have filed for election to the Borough council in the November election. Since the borough is a non-partisan form of government, the deadline for filing to appear on […]
Monmouth County has 544 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between August 23 and August 26
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, August 23 and Thursday, August 26, there have been 544 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there has been seven new deaths being reported related […]
Stuttering Foundation has Spanish-language Version
I was enthused to read the article “Support Group for People Who Stutter to Celebrate 1st Anniversary” about the support group of the National Stuttering Association in Monmouth County. The NSA is an excellent organization that has transformed many lives of people who stutter. I encourage the Herald to do follow-up articles on this successful […]
Virtual Yoga Program Present by Yogi Russell
MANALAPAN -It isn’t all books and book discussions at the Monmouth County Library. Nor is it all music and dance. With libraries open at varying hours at various locations and with full schedules offered online both for members and non-members of the system that contains 13 branches and 13 member libraries, there’s always something new, […]
Virtual Book Discussions Cover Slow-Burn Romance to Horror
MANALAPAN – Virtual Book Discussions have become a popular addition to the number of programs offered by the Monmouth County Library, and a series of five books in a variety of genres will be discussed during September. All the programs are free of charge, and registration as well as internet access are required to attend. […]