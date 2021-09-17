Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey Held  15th Annual Beach Volleyball Tournament

MANASQUAN, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) held their 15th Annual Beach Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, September 12th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Main Street beach in Manasquan, NJ. The tournament included 29 teams of 6-8 people who each raised at least $100 to participate. There were two divisions: competitive and recreational. Each division had its […]
Jersey Shore Half Marathon Offers Businesses Sponsorship Opportunities
SANDY HOOK – The Shore Athletic Club is inviting local businesses, restaurants, professionals and Highlands residents to join their sponsorship program for the Jersey Shore Half Marathon, scheduled for Sunday Oct. 3 on Sandy Hook. The Half Marathon is one of more than two dozen events hosted annually by the Shore Athletic Club, a more […]
AH Candidate Responds to Political Endorsement
Congratulations to the Democrat candidates for Atlantic Highlands Council on being two of five people in Monmouth County to be endorsed by the political arm of the NJ League of Conservation Voters. It is refreshing to see the political group finds them as dedicated as many of us are, including the other council candidates, towards […]
Monmouth County has 531 Additional Positive Ccases of COVID-19 between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Tuesday, September 14 and Thursday, September 16, there have been 531 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been two new deaths being reported related […]
AH Candidates Dougherty and D’Almeida Endorsed by NJ League of Conservation Voter
TRENTON – The NJ League of Conservation Voters (NJ LCV), the political voice for the environment in New Jersey, endorsed Atlantic Highlands Council candidates Brian Dougherty and Lesley D’Almeida in November’s general election, two of only five endorsements by the environmental support group in Monmouth County. In addition to Dougherty and D’Almeida, the League endorsed […]
AH Borough Employees Showed the Love During the Storm
Mayor and Members of Council: Once again I would like to praise, congratulate and commend borough employees from Administrator Adam Hubeny and Police Chief David Rossback to every member of all the borough departments who worked so selflessly during the recent storm which caused great havoc in many sections of the borough. Your efforts and […]
Thomas Drake III is the new Executive Chef at Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – In the summer of 2020, the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club lost its Executive Chef to the COVID19 Pandemic. The club was relegated to the arduous task of recruiting the right person to fill the position. In normal times, the task of finding an Executive chef is difficult, at best. Not only […]
Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center Welcomes “SURF” The Facility Dog
FREEHOLD – The newest member of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office brings years of rigorous training, a relentlessly affable attitude, and an unwavering commitment to service to his role; today is his first day on the job, having been assigned to the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center. He’s also 4 years old, and covered in […]
Soil Collection Project Commemorates The Life of Samuel “Mingo Jack” Johnson, Lynched in NJ
Eatontown, NJ – The New Jersey Social Justice Remembrance Coalition in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), in Montgomery, Alabama, is preparing for the October 24, Soil Collection ceremony at Wampum Park, in Eatontown, at 3 pm, where Samuel “Mingo Jack” Johnson was lynched. The coalition is acknowledging and honoring the life of Johnson, […]
State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officers Involved in Fatal Police Encounter in Old Bridge on July 15, 2019
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Frank Zampini, 49, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, who died during the course of an encounter with officers of the Old Bridge Police Department on July 15, 2019. The fatal police […]