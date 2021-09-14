Posted inHappeningsNewsbrief

Into the Woods Exhibit Opening Reception at Thompson Park

by Monmouth County Parks System

LINCROFT —  The Monmouth County Park System is hosting an opening reception for its Into the Woods Exhibit.  Held at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, this reception invites the public to meet local artists whose works are featured. This exhibit focuses on artwork […]

Power Outage Affect Thousands, Trees and Telephone Poles Snapped

Avatar of Allan Dean by Allan Dean

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – A powerful thunderstorm with high winds came through the area Monday evening, snapping trees and telephone poles and plunging into darkness thousands of homes. Atlantic Highlands Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny said this morning, “The main road closures include Ocean Blvd between (Upper) East Highland Ave and Mt Mitchell with electrical lines […]

Shrewsbury Man Charged with Embezzling $750K from Employer

by Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Shrewsbury man charged WITH Embezzling $750K from employer FREEHOLD – A Shrewsbury man has been criminally charged with embezzling more than $750,000 from the Colts Neck-based company he once worked for as an accountant, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Mark S. Bloom, 45, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. A […]

Monmouth County has 704 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 10 and Sept. 13

by Monmouth County Public Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Friday, September 10 and Monday, September 13, there have been 704 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been three new deaths being reported related […]

Structure Fire in the North Middletown Engulfs Apartment Unit

by Middletown Township Fire Department

At 6:37 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to working a structure fire reported by a neighbor at 135 Clubhouse Drive, North Middletown section of Middletown Township. Upon 6:41a.m. arrival Third Assistant Chief Antony Fulciniti working structure fire with heavy fire showing from the front of the middle unit […]

Spotted Lanternfly Destroying Trees and Crops – You Can Help!

by New Jersey Department of Agriculture

Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive planthopper native to China, India, and Vietnam; it is also established in South Korea, Japan and the U.S. It was ﬁrst discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in Berks County in 2014 and has spread to other counties in PA, as well as the states of New Jersey, […]