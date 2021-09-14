Into the Woods Exhibit Opening Reception at Thompson Park

LINCROFT — The Monmouth County Park System is hosting an opening reception for its Into the Woods Exhibit. Held at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, this reception invites the public to meet local artists whose works are featured. This exhibit focuses on artwork […]
Power Outage Affect Thousands, Trees and Telephone Poles Snapped
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – A powerful thunderstorm with high winds came through the area Monday evening, snapping trees and telephone poles and plunging into darkness thousands of homes. Atlantic Highlands Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny said this morning, “The main road closures include Ocean Blvd between (Upper) East Highland Ave and Mt Mitchell with electrical lines […]
Actions Speak Louder Than Words
American patriots express their regard for this country in different ways. Case in point: the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01. There were many ceremonies and activities this past weekend in remembrance of 9/11. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the commemoration at Ground Zero, accompanied by former Presidents Barack […]
Shrewsbury Man Charged with Embezzling $750K from Employer
Shrewsbury man charged WITH Embezzling $750K from employer FREEHOLD – A Shrewsbury man has been criminally charged with embezzling more than $750,000 from the Colts Neck-based company he once worked for as an accountant, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Mark S. Bloom, 45, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. A […]
Monmouth County has 704 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 10 and Sept. 13
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Friday, September 10 and Monday, September 13, there have been 704 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been three new deaths being reported related […]
Veteran Completes Cross-Country Fundraising Trek on Bicycle
It took Brookdale Community College student and veteran of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Nicholas Novotny 77 days, 60 of which were riding days, and 4,000 miles to bike across the entire country. Novotny started his journey on June 25 in Tillamook, Oregon and completed his goal on September 10 when he reached the […]
When Beacon Hill Golf Clubhouse Burned Down
It was 77 years ago this week that the Beacon Hill Golf Clubhouse burned in an early morning fire that attracted hundreds of residents from throughout the area to watch. The fire was well underway when it was first noticed by a Leonardo resident at shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1944, when the […]
Fall Plant Swap at Tatum Park
MIDDLETOWN — The Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Plant Swap on Saturday, September 18 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Tatum Park, 151 Red Hill Road, Middletown. Gardeners are invited to bring well-established perennials labeled in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants (maximum of 15 […]
Structure Fire in the North Middletown Engulfs Apartment Unit
At 6:37 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to working a structure fire reported by a neighbor at 135 Clubhouse Drive, North Middletown section of Middletown Township. Upon 6:41a.m. arrival Third Assistant Chief Antony Fulciniti working structure fire with heavy fire showing from the front of the middle unit […]
Spotted Lanternfly Destroying Trees and Crops – You Can Help!
Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive planthopper native to China, India, and Vietnam; it is also established in South Korea, Japan and the U.S. It was ﬁrst discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in Berks County in 2014 and has spread to other counties in PA, as well as the states of New Jersey, […]