ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – In the summer of 2020, the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club lost its Executive Chef to the COVID19 Pandemic. The club was relegated to the arduous task of recruiting the right person to fill the position. In normal times, the task of finding an Executive chef is difficult, at best. Not only […]
Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center Welcomes “SURF” The Facility Dog
FREEHOLD – The newest member of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office brings years of rigorous training, a relentlessly affable attitude, and an unwavering commitment to service to his role; today is his first day on the job, having been assigned to the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center. He’s also 4 years old, and covered in […]
Soil Collection Project Commemorates The Life of Samuel “Mingo Jack” Johnson, Lynched in NJ
Eatontown, NJ – The New Jersey Social Justice Remembrance Coalition in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), in Montgomery, Alabama, is preparing for the October 24, Soil Collection ceremony at Wampum Park, in Eatontown, at 3 pm, where Samuel “Mingo Jack” Johnson was lynched. The coalition is acknowledging and honoring the life of Johnson, […]
State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officers Involved in Fatal Police Encounter in Old Bridge on July 15, 2019
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Frank Zampini, 49, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, who died during the course of an encounter with officers of the Old Bridge Police Department on July 15, 2019. The fatal police […]
Addition of New Hematologist/Oncologist in the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region will Elevate the Level of Specialty Care in Benign and Malignant Blood Disorder
Long Branch, NJ – Hussam Eltoukhy, MD, a blood cancer specialist with expertise in benign and malignant blood disorders including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and anemia, has joined the medical staffs at Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer […]
Colts Neck Lions Club Pancake Breakfast to be Held October 30
COLTS NECK, NJ – The Colts Neck Lions Club is excited to host our 27th Annual Pancake Breakfast. During the event, we will be serving a delicious breakfast for hundreds of patrons for only $5 per adult and $3 per child and $3 for seniors. This year the Pancake Breakfast proceeds will be donated to two important causes: […]
Historical Society Meets at Twin Lights
HIGHLANDS – Historian and Society member Walter Guenther will direct a tour of the Highlands Historical Collection museum at a meeting of the Highlands Historical Society at the Twin Lights Museum Thursday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The Society is altering its routine schedule of evening meetings to enable […]
Into the Woods Exhibit Opening Reception at Thompson Park
LINCROFT — The Monmouth County Park System is hosting an opening reception for its Into the Woods Exhibit. Held at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, this reception invites the public to meet local artists whose works are featured. This exhibit focuses on artwork […]
Power Outage Affect Thousands, Trees and Telephone Poles Snapped
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – A powerful thunderstorm with high winds came through the area Monday evening, snapping trees and telephone poles and plunging into darkness thousands of homes. Atlantic Highlands Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny said this morning, “The main road closures include Ocean Blvd between (Upper) East Highland Ave and Mt Mitchell with electrical lines […]
Actions Speak Louder Than Words
American patriots express their regard for this country in different ways. Case in point: the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01. There were many ceremonies and activities this past weekend in remembrance of 9/11. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the commemoration at Ground Zero, accompanied by former Presidents Barack […]