Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center Welcomes “SURF” The Facility Dog

by Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

FREEHOLD – The newest member of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office brings years of rigorous training, a relentlessly affable attitude, and an unwavering commitment to service to his role; today is his first day on the job, having been assigned to the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center. He’s also 4 years old, and covered in […]

Soil Collection Project Commemorates The Life of Samuel “Mingo Jack” Johnson, Lynched in NJ

by New Jersey Social Justice Remembrance Coalition

Eatontown, NJ – The New Jersey Social Justice Remembrance Coalition in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), in Montgomery, Alabama, is preparing for the October 24, Soil Collection ceremony at Wampum Park, in Eatontown, at 3 pm, where Samuel “Mingo Jack” Johnson was lynched. The coalition is acknowledging and honoring the life of Johnson, […]

State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officers Involved in Fatal Police Encounter in Old Bridge on July 15, 2019

by Office of NJ Attorney General

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Frank Zampini, 49, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, who died during the course of an encounter with officers of the Old Bridge Police Department on July 15, 2019. The fatal police […]

Addition of New Hematologist/Oncologist in the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region will Elevate the Level of Specialty Care in Benign and Malignant Blood Disorder

by RWJBarnabas Health

Long Branch, NJ – Hussam Eltoukhy, MD, a blood cancer specialist with expertise in benign and malignant blood disorders including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and anemia, has joined the medical staffs at Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer […]

Colts Neck Lions Club Pancake Breakfast to be Held October 30

by Colts Neck Lions Club

COLTS NECK, NJ – The Colts Neck Lions Club is excited to host our 27th Annual Pancake Breakfast. During the event, we will be serving a delicious breakfast for hundreds of patrons for only $5 per adult and $3 per child and $3 for seniors. This year the Pancake Breakfast proceeds will be donated to two important causes: […]

Into the Woods Exhibit Opening Reception at Thompson Park

by Monmouth County Parks System

LINCROFT —  The Monmouth County Park System is hosting an opening reception for its Into the Woods Exhibit.  Held at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, this reception invites the public to meet local artists whose works are featured. This exhibit focuses on artwork […]

Power Outage Affect Thousands, Trees and Telephone Poles Snapped

Avatar of Allan Dean by Allan Dean

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – A powerful thunderstorm with high winds came through the area Monday evening, snapping trees and telephone poles and plunging into darkness thousands of homes. Atlantic Highlands Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny said this morning, “The main road closures include Ocean Blvd between (Upper) East Highland Ave and Mt Mitchell with electrical lines […]