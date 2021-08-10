If a vaccine passport is defined as proof that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, and the “intent of Docket (the new app from the New Jersey Health Department) is to allow you to digitally access your Covid-19 immunization records to use at your discretion,” as stated on NJ.Gov, then we can assume Docket, […]
Statewide Release of Information Regarding Law Enforcement Officers Subject to Major Discipline
Trenton – The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office today released information regarding New Jersey law enforcement officers who were subject to major discipline between June 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The information is being released in compliance with Attorney General Law Enforcement Directive 2021-6, which former Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal two months ago […]
County Commissioners look to connect employers and employees through Career Services
FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to remind residents about the career services available to workers through the Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development. “With extended pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire on Sept. 4, thousands of businesses throughout New Jersey need workers. The Monmouth County workforce system is […]
Outdoor Cats Are Not Truly Safe
Domestic cats are endearing companion animals. They deserve our attention and protection. When they are permitted to wander freely unsupervised or essentially live outdoors for most of the time, they receive neither and are not truly safe. The aggregation of cats roaming at or adjacent to Mazza Recycling as a result of the misguided program […]
Mazza Recycling and MCSPCA Partnership Leads to A Safer Home for Feral Cats in Tinton Falls
TINTON FALLS, NJ, August 9, 2021 – Mazza Recycling, a leading waste management and recycling company in New Jersey, recently introduced a feral cat colony to their Tinton Falls facility, in partnership with the Monmouth County SPCA (MCSPCA). The designated area of Mazza Recycling’s 55-acre facility houses a secluded cat shed, food, water, and bedding […]
Monmouth County has 522 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 between August 5 and August 9
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, August 5 and Monday, August 9, there have been 522 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there has been one new death being reported related […]
The Answering God
This morning, I read Psalm 13 during my devotional time. It is one of those psalms which shows that the psalmists struggled with waiting for the answers of God as much as we do. Just listen to these words: How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face […]
Acting AG Bruck: Smith & Wesson Must Now Fully Comply with Investigative Subpoena
State Court Order to Enforce SubpoenaFederal Court Order Dismissing S&W LawsuitNJ Supreme Court Order Denying Stay TRENTON – Today, the Supreme Court of New Jersey issued an order in favor of the Acting Attorney General and the Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs in a lawsuit over whether the firearms manufacturer Smith & […]
Keep Oceanic Bridge Profile Low
I would liken to register my opinion that the Oceanic Bridge should be a low, fixed bridge. Thank you. Vivian Dunigan, Rumson
K-12 Students, Teachers to Wear Masks under Governor Murphy’s Executive Order
As the 2021/22 school year begins, students, teachers, employees, and visitors of New Jersey’s K-12 schools will be required to wear masks and socially distance due to the rise in the strength of the Delta variant of COVID-19, under executive order 251 signed by Governor Phil Murphy. The order goes into effect today. Henry Hudson […]