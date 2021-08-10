Posted inCourts/Police/FireNewsNewsbrief

Statewide Release of Information Regarding Law Enforcement Officers Subject to Major Discipline

by Office of NJ Attorney General

Trenton – The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office today released information regarding New Jersey law enforcement officers who were subject to major discipline between June 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The information is being released in compliance with Attorney General Law Enforcement Directive 2021-6, which former Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal two months ago […]

Posted inUncategorized

County Commissioners look to connect employers and employees through Career Services

by Monmouth County Public Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to remind residents about the career services available to workers through the Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development. “With extended pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire on Sept. 4, thousands of businesses throughout New Jersey need workers. The Monmouth County workforce system is […]

Posted inHelping CommunityNewsbrief

Mazza Recycling and MCSPCA Partnership Leads to A Safer Home for Feral Cats in Tinton Falls

by Mazza Recycling

TINTON FALLS, NJ, August 9, 2021 – Mazza Recycling, a leading waste management and recycling company in New Jersey, recently introduced a feral cat colony to their Tinton Falls facility, in partnership with the Monmouth County SPCA (MCSPCA). The designated area of Mazza Recycling’s 55-acre facility houses a secluded cat shed, food, water, and bedding […]

Posted inGovernmentNewsbrief

Monmouth County has 522 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 between August 5 and August 9

by Allan Dean

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, August 5 and Monday, August 9, there have been 522 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there has been one new death being reported related […]

Posted inCourts/Police/FireNewsbrief

Acting AG Bruck: Smith & Wesson Must Now Fully Comply with Investigative Subpoena

by Office of NJ Attorney General

State Court Order to Enforce SubpoenaFederal Court Order Dismissing S&W LawsuitNJ Supreme Court Order Denying Stay TRENTON – Today, the Supreme Court of New Jersey issued an order in favor of the Acting Attorney General and the Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs in a lawsuit over whether the firearms manufacturer Smith & […]