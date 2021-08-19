Posted inHelping CommunityNewsbrief

Meals Purchased in Monmouth County Near 20,000 as FeedNJ Program Becomes a Community Staple

by 11th Legislative District Office

NEW JERSEY— Many more New Jerseyans are experiencing food insecurity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but receiving free food from soup kitchens and community giveaways feels different when that food comes from a beloved community restaurant. FeedNJ, the flagship program operated by nonprofit Soup Kitchen 411, has brought smiles to people experiencing food insecurity, relief […]

Jersey Shore Partnership Announces Chairwoman Grace Hanlon as New Executive Director

by Jersey Shore Partnership

Board Member and Partnership Summer Celebration Chairwoman Grace Hanlon will take over the position from Margot Walsh, who is retiring. Tinton Falls, NJ – The Jersey Shore Partnership is pleased to announce that Board member Grace Hanlon will be taking over as the organization’s new executive director. Hanlon replaces Margot Walsh, who recently announced her […]

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore to Honor and Recognize Phenomenal Role Models on Sept. 22

by Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Girl Scouts will celebrate, recognize and honor eight Jersey Shore women for their accomplishments at work and in the community at its annual Phenomenal Women Under 40 event on Sept. 22 in Farmingdale. “Our Jersey Shore community is home to many remarkable women,” said Eileen Higgins, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of […]

Alzheimer’s New Jersey to Host Walk in Pt. Pleasant Beach

by Alzheimer's New Jersey

Alzheimer’s New Jersey®, the independent, New Jersey non-profit providing education and support to New Jersey families battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is hosting a “Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s®” on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Point Pleasant Beach, corner of Arnold and Baltimore Avenues. The in-person walk will start at 10:00 am, with day-of registration […]

Monmouth County Park System’s Coastal Activity Center offers After School Recreation Program

by Monmouth County Parks System

ASBURY PARK— The Monmouth County Park System is now accepting enrollment into its After School Recreation Program.  Offered at the Coastal Activity Center in Asbury Park since 2003, the After School Recreation Program provides a safe and fun place for children in kindergarten through fifth grade to play and learn.  The program is offered from […]

Lunch Break and Pilgrim Baptist Church Sponsor Community Day Aug. 21, 2021

by Lunch Break

RED BANK, NJ — Lunch Break, the social services and life skills resource center and Pilgrim Baptist Church, both in Red Bank, are co-sponsoring a Community Day and Backpack Give-away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Registration is not required and there is […]