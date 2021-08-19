Meals Purchased in Monmouth County Near 20,000 as FeedNJ Program Becomes a Community Staple

NEW JERSEY— Many more New Jerseyans are experiencing food insecurity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but receiving free food from soup kitchens and community giveaways feels different when that food comes from a beloved community restaurant. FeedNJ, the flagship program operated by nonprofit Soup Kitchen 411, has brought smiles to people experiencing food insecurity, relief […]
Jersey Shore Partnership Announces Chairwoman Grace Hanlon as New Executive Director
Board Member and Partnership Summer Celebration Chairwoman Grace Hanlon will take over the position from Margot Walsh, who is retiring. Tinton Falls, NJ – The Jersey Shore Partnership is pleased to announce that Board member Grace Hanlon will be taking over as the organization’s new executive director. Hanlon replaces Margot Walsh, who recently announced her […]
Middletown Police On Location of Water Main Break
Middletown, NJ – Middletown Twp. Police Department is currently on location of a major water main break on West Front St. in the area of Whitman Drive, in the River Plaza section of the township. As a result, West Front St. is impassible to through traffic and a local detour is in place. Motorists are […]
Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore to Honor and Recognize Phenomenal Role Models on Sept. 22
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Girl Scouts will celebrate, recognize and honor eight Jersey Shore women for their accomplishments at work and in the community at its annual Phenomenal Women Under 40 event on Sept. 22 in Farmingdale. “Our Jersey Shore community is home to many remarkable women,” said Eileen Higgins, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of […]
Nearly 40 Pints of Blood Donated at Mark Spatola Memorial Blood Drive
ATL. HIGHLANDS – Just short of 40 units of blood were donated last week at the 18th annual Mark Spatola Memorial Blood Drive held at the St. Agner Parish Center, which volunteers describe as a “terrific” turnout in view of the most recent Covid-19 fears. For insurance of protection to both donors and volunteers at […]
Docket App Provides Easy Access to Covid-19 Vaccination Record
My experience using Docket was the EXACT OPPOSITE of the personal experience as described by Ms. Mikolay in the current edition of the AH Herald. Once I downloaded the Docket app from the Apple Store, I entered some basic information and immediately accessed my covid vaccination information which was totally correct. No additional steps or […]
Alzheimer’s New Jersey to Host Walk in Pt. Pleasant Beach
Alzheimer’s New Jersey®, the independent, New Jersey non-profit providing education and support to New Jersey families battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is hosting a “Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s®” on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Point Pleasant Beach, corner of Arnold and Baltimore Avenues. The in-person walk will start at 10:00 am, with day-of registration […]
Monmouth County Park System’s Coastal Activity Center offers After School Recreation Program
ASBURY PARK— The Monmouth County Park System is now accepting enrollment into its After School Recreation Program. Offered at the Coastal Activity Center in Asbury Park since 2003, the After School Recreation Program provides a safe and fun place for children in kindergarten through fifth grade to play and learn. The program is offered from […]
Lunch Break and Pilgrim Baptist Church Sponsor Community Day Aug. 21, 2021
RED BANK, NJ — Lunch Break, the social services and life skills resource center and Pilgrim Baptist Church, both in Red Bank, are co-sponsoring a Community Day and Backpack Give-away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Registration is not required and there is […]
Let’s Focus on the Mental Health of Our Kids
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the mental health of people of all ages and backgrounds, especially our children and teens, who’ve experienced extraordinary disruptions. Nearly 10 percent or over 2.3 million youth in the United States have severe major depression, up 126,000 since the pandemic, with numbers even higher among children […]