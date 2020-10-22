Robert Henry Troester, Middletown

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A Mass of Remembrance and a celebration of the life of Robert Henry Troester of Middletown will be held Saturday, Nov. 7th 11 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Highlands. Mr. Troester passed away peacefully at his Middletown home Oct. 1st, 2020.

Mr. Troester, a native of Jersey City where he was raised before moving to Teaneck, was the son of the late George and Lillian (Donovan) Troester, and the father of daughters Kimberly McDaniels and her husband, Thomas, of Middletown, and Ellen Tizio and her husband Gregory of Woodcliff Lake. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Mulhearn) and two brothers, George and William.

An Army veteran of the Korean War, he served with the 7774 Signal Battalion in Germany.

Bob was a graduate of Seton Hall and New York Universities, and was a highly successful professional with the Calvin Bullock, LTD firm on Wall Street.

An avid NY Giants fan, Bob created a family of football Giants fans, and was a season ticket holder for more than 40 years.

Known as Mr. New York City to his friends, with many saying he “owned the town,” Bob not only worked in the City but also walked it exploring the new and the old and enjoying the energy of Manhattan. He was known to criticize newscasters and correct them when they identified a city street improperly.

In his retirement years, Bob enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending winters in Florida & continuing to watch the NY Giants football games, doing New York Times crossword puzzles and enjoying Jeopardy on television.

He is survived, in addition to his daughters, by one sister, Mary Ann Coyle and her husband Daniel, grandchildren David and Amy Tizio, many nieces and nephews, and his longtime friend and companion, Lorraine Kephart of Highlands.

Phleger Funeral Home was in charge of the private arrangements and burial for the family.