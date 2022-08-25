Even though I retired from Central Baptist Church in June 2020 and moved from Atlantic Highlands to King of Prussia and then Emmaus, Pennsylvania, I continued to write the Pastor’s Corner column. I have written this column since the beginning of the Atlantic Highlands Herald, which started 23 years ago.

Then the sad news came that this week will be the last publication of the Atlantic Highlands Herald. I think that I have written close to 700 articles. I took breaks here and there, but always came back excited to write more articles. I have written articles on a wide spectrum of topics including Christian faith, ethics, morality, philosophy, literature, comparative religion, and much more. I have received letters of thanks, letters of criticism, and suggestions to write on topics that I had not thought of. I have received letters from our community, from readers across the United States, and from people around the world. Among the most gratifying was a letter from a church from a different continent, asking me if they can selectively use my articles in their Sunday bulletins. This was followed by being blessed by many people from Monmouth County who considered me their internet pastor and would call me to be with them when they made major decisions or encountered a major crisis in their lives. I have been blessed by you, the readers of this column, as I hope that you have been blessed by my writing.

Since The Atlantic Highlands Herald is closing this week and this is my last article, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to:

Mr. Allan Dean for creating this space for the Pastor’s Corner column,

To the Lord for inspiration, creativity, and perseverance,

To Central Baptist Church of Atlantic Highlands for giving me the freedom to explore topics and write articles that were not a part of the regular Sunday worship,

To my daughters Lindsey, Ashley, Christina, SaraGrace, and my church secretaries Kathy McBurnie and Kelly Taylor who graciously edited my articles.

To all of you who read my articles.

I conclude my column with two well-known benedictions – one from Numbers and the other from the Epistle of Jude.

May the Lord bless you and keep you, may the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you, may the Lord lift up His countenance and give you His peace, now and forever more. Amen.

Now unto Him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you faultless before His glory with exceeding joy, to the only wise God our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and forever more, Amen.