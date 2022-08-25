As you know, the Atlantic Highlands Herald is shutting down. I would like to thank you all for reading my column, for your feed back and for your input on what issues we tackled in my column “Out Here in the Fields”. I have enjoyed talking with many of you at Sissy’s and hearing your viewpoints and gripes. It has been fun for me, and I hope I have entertained and informed you.

Going forward, you can find me at Jersey Shore Scene Magazine and in the Two River Times. (and at Sissy’s Place ,early Saturday mornings. Come by and tell me what’s on your mind.)

I wish you all Fair Winds and Following seas, Shipmates.

Jack