Trenton – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of White Road in Little Silver, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, August 18, until 7 a.m., Thursday, August 25, NJ TRANSIT is scheduled to close and detour White Road in both directions between Heritage Drive and Megan Drive to remove the existing railroad crossing, and reconstruct the crossing and approaches. Access will be maintained for local traffic. The following detours will be in place:

White Road eastbound detour:

Motorists on Route 35/Broad Street wishing to take White Road eastbound will be directed to Route 35/Broad Street southbound

Turn left onto Sycamore Avenue

After railroad crossing, turn left onto Branch Avenue northbound

Turn left onto White Road

White Road westbound detour:

Motorists on Branch Avenue wishing to take White Road westbound will be directed to Branch Avenue southbound

Turn right onto Sycamore Avenue

Turn right onto Route 35/Broad Street

Turn right onto White Road

In order to provide safer and smoother railroad crossing, the existing crossing will be replaced with new concrete crossings and asphalt approaches. This federally-funded project is included within NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program which repairs, upgrades, or removes approximately 50 crossings each year, statewide.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and on the NJDOT Facebook page.