FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on County property.

“Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors and residents who have electric vehicles by offering six dual port level chargers in downtown Freehold by the Hall of Records and the County Health Department and another six dual port level chargers at Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch as part of the New Jersey Bureau of Public Utilities Electric Vehicle Tourism Program,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This project will help those who have electric vehicles have charging options when visiting some of our local downtown areas and businesses.”

According to the State, the EV Tourism program provides funding for chargers at tourist locations across the state, encouraging residents and out-of-state travelers to choose NJ to charge up and unwind at one of New Jersey’s many destinations, whether a downtown, shore or historic site.

“I want to commend our Engineering Division, Planning Division and NorthStar Strategies for their steadfast work on the applications to bring this project to the residents and visitors of Monmouth County,” said Director Arnone.

Installation and availability of the charging stations will be announced at a later date.

