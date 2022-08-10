FARMINGDALE, NJ – Nine emerging leaders from Monmouth and Ocean counties will be recognized by Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore at the Phenomenal Women Under 40 event on Wednesday, September 21st, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Girl Scouts’ Program Activity Center in Farmingdale. The annual event recognizes exceptional women who have gone above and beyond in all that they do, including their amazing accomplishments and commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service. All proceeds support programs that provide leadership experiences to more than 11,000 Girl Scouts across Monmouth and Ocean counties and ensure that girls in need can access year-round Girl Scout programs.

“This year’s honorees are role models in our community and are being recognized for their leadership in the workplace, volunteerism, along with their dedication to fostering self-confidence and leadership skills in others,” said Heather Coburn, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

The honorees were selected from a public nomination process and represent a variety of businesses and nonprofits in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The 2022 Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Phenomenal Women Under 40 Award recipients are:

Alexis Bailey – Director of Government Affairs, NJBIA

Allison Clemente – Director of Development, Community Medical Center Foundation

Kathrine Dwyer – Co-Chair, Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Young Professional

Group & Administrative Assistant, Hudson Wealth Management

Lenore Gibson – Program Director, Family Promise of Monmouth County/Lunch Break

Kimberly Kravitz – News 12 Reporter, TV Personality & Producer

Sherrice Lyles – Ms. Black New Jersey and President, Queen of Hearts Foundation

Amy McLane – Client Service Manager, AVP, PNC Bank, NA

Brynn Mosello – Sustainability and Communications Director, Mazza Recycling Services, Ltd.

Carla Vanzant – Director, EOF, Brookdale Community College

Full biographies for all honorees can be found at

https://www.jerseyshoregirlscouts.org/en/give/special-events/phenomenal_women.html

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Honorary chairwomen for the reception are Jamie Bertram, 2017 Phenom, Kate Dowd, 2019 Phenom and Stephanie Toal, 2019 Phenom. The evening will include hor d’oeuvres, food stations, wine and beer, silent auction, and raffle, plus introductions of honorees by Girl Scouts. The event will begin at 6 pm. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased along with sponsorships at gsfun.org/phenom. For more information about opportunities to support the event, including auction donations, contact Valerie Ryan at [email protected] or call (800) 785-2090.

About Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore serves over 11,000 girl and adult members in Monmouth and Ocean counties, providing a time-tested leadership experience that inspires and motivates them to take action for themselves and their communities. For over 110 years, Girl Scouts has helped girls become women of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For information on how to join, volunteer, partner or donate, visit www.GSFun.org or call (800) 785-2090.