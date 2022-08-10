RED BANK, NJ – Ashley Pickett, and Denise Sherman will be on display at the Art Alliance of Monmouth County on Monmouth Street in Red Bank. Their work will be on view until August 27th.

These three Artists have come together, bound by their friendship and past careers in Corporate Interior Design. Dolores Jansen is representing her late husband Paul Jansen and her daughter, Ashley Pickett, an award winning photographer.

Dolores and Ashley reside in Florida but previously had lived in NYC & Jersey City where they have been members of the Jersey City Arts Community for many years. Dolores is continually discovering influences in Ashley’s photographs with her stepfather’s work. This exhibit will examine those unique yet similar visuals such as a young girl in Paris France with striking similarity to one of Paul’s illustrations for a Jimi Hendrix album cover that was rejected by Warner Bros.

Dolores’ late husband Paul Jansen, a veteran of the Vietnam War, moved to New York City and graduated from the Fine Arts Department at the School of Visual Arts in 1970. After receiving postgraduate awards and scholarships, one to Skowhegan for the summer of 1969, Jansen was recognized for his technique and began his career as a freelance illustrator.

Jansen emerged in the ’70s when he broke through as a highly inventive independent painter, and served as resident artist at Jimi Hendrix’ Electric Lady Recording Studios in Greenwich Village. Jansen’s work appeared in Rolling Stone Magazine, The Village Voice, and Playboy, and includes album cover designs for Jimi Hendrix’ “War Heroes” and “Loose Ends,” and Henry McCullough’s “Mind Your Own Business!” which was nominated for Album Cover of the Year Award in London.

In the summer of 2008, Jansen was awarded a Pollock-Krasner grant for emerging and established artists who face obstacles to creating their art.

Work by Paul Jansen

Denise Sherman is a native born “Jersey Girl” and is inspired by the beauty that the world beholds and loves, sharing it with others through her photography. Her photographs are her own interpretation of the artistic beauty she sees in nature, animals, and the places she visits. Her work reflects the depth and structure imbedded in her subjects, drawing the life behind the photo into the eye of the beholder.

Her current work showcases a combination of her favorite subjects and places she has visited. She enjoys telling people about her photos and about the areas where they were taken. “There is always a good story behind the photo.”

Denise traveled to Big Timber, Montana last June to capture her current collection of western themed photos taken at Sweet Grass Ranch in the Crazy Mountains. She loves to photograph horses and also offers private horse portraits for horse and ranch owners. She also volunteers her time at the Bluemont Equine Sanctuary in nearby Colts Neck, NJ and donates part of her photography proceeds to this horse rescue cause.

The public is invited to the opening reception Saturday, July 13th, 5:00-8:00 pm. Come by then, or during gallery hours, Thursday through Sunday, 3 to 7 PM., to look at the art, take a break during your day in Red Bank, and pick up a class and studio schedule.

Work by Ashley Pickett

Exhibitions at the Art Alliance change monthly. Six exhibitions a year show work by members of the Art Alliance. Three exhibitions, including the Annual Juried Exhibition, are open to members and non-members. Every January, the Art Alliance hosts an invitational show, featuring work by notable area artists. During the summer months, the programming is open to artists selected by the Art Alliance’s curators who undertake their own shows.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

A non-profit organization, the programs of the Art Alliance of Monmouth County are made possible in part by the Monmouth County Arts Council through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.