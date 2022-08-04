HIGHLANDS, N.J. – Food and Music lovers will fill the streets at the Highlands Business Partnership’s 27th Annual Clam Fest from August 5th to August 7th at Huddy Park on Bay & Waterwitch Avenues. The famous Clam Fest is a three-day spectacular event, a wide variety of food trucks, along with other festival favorites including the Lions Club Funnel Cakes, and the Highlands Fire Department BBQ tent. Admission and parking are free, and the event takes place rain or shine.

The 27th Annual Clam Fest will feature a Beer, Wine and Sangria Garden on the corner of Waterwitch and Bay Avenues with portions of Waterwitch and Bay Avenues closed to street traffic to accommodate rides, games, children’s activities, specialty vendors and food trucks.

On Friday, August 5th, Clamfest hours are 6:00 – 11:00PM and Soul Seduction will take the stage from 6:00 – 10:00PM.

Clamfest food court

On Saturday, August 6th, the festival begins at noon, with local favorite, Raw Vinyl taking the stage at 1:00PM and Motor City Revue, from 6:00 – 10:00PM. Highlands will commemorate Clam Fest’ 27th Anniversary with a Fireworks Display on Snug Harbor Beach. The fireworks display is proudly sponsored by Valley Bank, Solar Me and Karin Busichio, BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors, produced by Serpico Pyrotechnics. The fireworks will begin at 10:00PM.

Clam Fest hours on Sunday, August 7th, are 12:00 – 8:00 PM. The Jonzes will take the Clam Fest stage at 3PM

The Highlands Business Partnership is a non-profit commercial alliance dedicated to fostering economic growth in Highlands. Generous Sponsors of Clamfest 2022 include NJ State Department of Travel & Tourism, Montecalvo/Bayshore Family of Companies, Bahrs Landing, Bridge Marina, Captains Cove Marina, Char-Ron Construction, Feed & Seed, Fleur La Fete/Dovetail Vintage Rentals, Hufnagel Tree Experts, In the Garden, Inlet Café, Off the Hook, Proving Ground, Seafarer, Sandbox at Seastreak Ferry, WRAT, 95.9, Valley Bank, Solar Me, Colliers Engineering and Design, CME Associates, Karin Busichio, BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors, Class Kills and Shore Point Distributing Company. For more information on the Highlands Business Partnership’s events or programs, please visit www.highlandsnj.com or call 732-291-4713.