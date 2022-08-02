SHREWSBURY, NJ – Seven community-minded professionals from central New Jersey have joined the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s board of directors.

The 45-member board of volunteers guides the nonprofit’s strategic direction, sets policy, and raises philanthropic support to strengthen community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other.

“We’re thrilled to expand our board of directors with community leaders who bring a diverse set of skills, experiences and perspectives to support the Y’s mission to serve all,” said Chief Volunteer Officer Ted Nappi, who oversees the board of directors.

The new board members, elected to three-year terms, are:

Annamarie Cutroneo, vice president of operations and support services at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and a resident of Matawan.



Natasha Davis of Tinton Falls, lead consultant at Davis Synaptic Solutions, LLC., and a public health advocate.



Susan Harbison of Fair Haven, a retired special education teacher and former member of the Fair Haven and Rumson-Fair Haven boards of education.



Molly Kroon, a nonprofit communications and marketing consultant and former news reporter, who resides in Rumson.



Loryn Lawson, senior counsel with Byrnes, O’Hern & Heugle and a resident of Tinton Falls.



Pamela Scott-Johnson, Ph.D., provost, and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at Monmouth University. She lives in Long Branch.



Jennifer Phillips Smith of Matawan, an attorney with Gibbons Law specializing in redevelopment, land use and regulations.

“As our Y moves forward with our vision for a healthy, unified community where all people reach their fullest potential, I couldn’t be happier to welcome our newest distinguished board members,” said Y President and CEO Laurie Goganzer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com