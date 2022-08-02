—The Monmouth County Stigma-Free Action Committee believes that every individual deserves to be treated with respect and that every person needing treatment regardless of the type of injury or condition should be able to get help without the fear, and the stigma of reaching out for help. —- “the stigma of reaching out for help”

So you still believe there is a stigma to reaching out for help. In a “Stigma-free” county? Seems a bit duplicitous.

Harold A Maio, retired mental health editor

Ft Myers FL

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com