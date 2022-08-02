ATL. HIGHLANDS – The annual Mark Spatola Memorial Blood Drive will be held Tuesday Aug 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 .m..

The drive will be held at the St. Agnes Parish Center on South Avenue and is chaired by Kim Spatola and Mayor Loretta Gluckstein.

Mayor Gluckstein urged participation in the annual event during Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor and Council, and invited all interested persons to call her for further information. The mayor can be reached at 732-872-9305

Interested persons can also call Ms. Spatola at 732-861-8374.

The invitation is also offered to anyone who would like to volunteer to assist during the event.

Refreshments will be served.