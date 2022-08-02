FREEHOLD – A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday.

David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of Portland, Pennsylvania.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, members of the New Jersey State Police responded to a report of a shooting at a private residence on Woodville Road near the intersection of Appaloosa Drive in Millstone. Troopers found Carpinello at the scene, having sustained multiple gunshot injuries; he was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries on Friday, July 29.

Bulk was also located at the scene on the night of the shooting and was immediately taken into custody, later being charged with Attempted Murder. He was subsequently released on conditions following a Superior Court hearing at which the State had argued to keep him detained, then rearrested on the upgraded charge of Murder without incident at his home by members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau, the State Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service yesterday morning, pending a second detention hearing.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano. Bulk is being represented by Thomas V. Campo, Esq., with an office in Toms River, and Tara Breslow-Testa, Esq., with an office in Freehold Borough.

Anyone with any information about this matter is still being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or New Jersey State Trooper Keith Ashley at 609-584-5000.

Convictions on criminal charges of this nature are commonly punishable by terms of up to life in state prison. Despite the charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.