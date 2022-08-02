ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Tickets are available now for the Aug. 14 cruise aboard the Navesink Queen sponsored by the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society.

Nicholas Wood, noted historian and park ranger at the Twin Lights, will be the guest speaker on the noon time cruise. Wood will not only make his presentations from the wheelhouse of the Navesink Queen, but will also mingle with cruise goers taking questions and responding with a wealth of knowledge about the area, the history of the Twin Lights, and Monmouth County in general. Wood will highlight the importance of some of the sites the paddle-wheeler passes on the cruise, and relate why they have all played a role in creating the Monmouth County of today.

Wood will also tell stories of some of the shipwrecks off the Jersey coast, and other tales about the sea.

The $60 ticket price includes lunch and snacks. No outside food or beverages are permitted about the craft, and there is a bar available for drink purchases.

Boarding begins at 11:30am on Aug. 14 at the Atlantic Highlands Marina, Franks’ Pier, slip 65, and the Navesink Queen leaves promptly at 12:00pm.

Tickets are available both at the museum during open hours and by contacting www.ahhistory.org/gift-shop.

Rain date for the cruise is Sept. 18.