Our theme is “Fight Climate Change” and environmental groups like CCL will be there to provide information about how we can all protect our environment. Did you know that:Disasters are made worse due to Climate Change:

• Worse extreme weather/hurricanes

• Worse water shortages

• More crop failures

• More intense fires

• More droughts

• More flooding

• Severe species extermination

• More disease

• More severe heat waves

• More climate migration

• More political instability and loss of civil rights

• Increased conflict (wars/national insecurity/domestic & foreign terrorism)

• Severe economic/finance disruption (breakdown)



Make No Mistake About It > Climate = Human

A variety of musical styles will be presented by the prolific singer/songwriter duo Donna & Rick Nestler, The Wag, Spook Handy, Poppa John Bug, Tyler Eats World, The Strazzacasters, Arlan Feiles, Corvid Corpus, Amanda Duncan, the youngsters of the Lakehouse Music Academy and many more will be among national and local performers on the Main Stage. The Wag Rick Nestler Spook Handy