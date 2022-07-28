|RED BANK, NJ – The free NJ Clearwater Festival is coming back from the pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on August 6 and 7 complete with music, environmental information, food, and free sailboat rides.“We are thrilled to be making our live comeback at Riverside Gardens Park” said NJFC President Ed Dlugosz, noting that the 2020 and 2021 Festivals were virtual on the non-profit group’s website. “It’s a beautiful spot to celebrate our environment with music, song, and an exhilarating, wind-in-your-hair sail on the Navesink. And be sure to bring a chair or blanket.”
|Our theme is “Fight Climate Change” and environmental groups like CCL will be there to provide information about how we can all protect our environment. Did you know that:Disasters are made worse due to Climate Change:
• Worse extreme weather/hurricanes
• Worse water shortages
• More crop failures
• More intense fires
• More droughts
• More flooding
• Severe species extermination
• More disease
• More severe heat waves
• More climate migration
• More political instability and loss of civil rights
• Increased conflict (wars/national insecurity/domestic & foreign terrorism)
• Severe economic/finance disruption (breakdown)
Make No Mistake About It > Climate = Human
A variety of musical styles will be presented by the prolific singer/songwriter duo Donna & Rick Nestler, The Wag, Spook Handy, Poppa John Bug, Tyler Eats World, The Strazzacasters, Arlan Feiles, Corvid Corpus, Amanda Duncan, the youngsters of the Lakehouse Music Academy and many more will be among national and local performers on the Main Stage. The Wag Rick Nestler Spook Handy
|The Circle of Song–an open mike, round-robin singalong venue–on the boardwalk stage features singer/songwriters Ingrid Heldt, The Clarity Project, Lydia Davis, Jan Christensen, Mara Levine & Caroline Cutroneo, Sharleen Leahey & The Cactus Flowers, The Solidarity Singers, and more. You can sign up after 2pm to sing.
|Environmental organizations such as Clean Ocean Action, the Littoral Society, Sierra Club, Clean Water Action, and the Climate Change Lobby—to name a few—will provide in-depth information on events and issues that affect our health and well-being. There is a planned Environmental Justice roundtable on ever-worsening situation where the low-income, people-of-color, and voiceless are being preyed upon by the unscrupulous polluters, landlords, and corporations who foul the air and water and spread sickness—like the epidemic asthma at 4 times the national rate—that these dastardly villains would not tolerate in their own backyards.Go to https://www.njclearwater.org/festival.html for more information
