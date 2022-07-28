Monmouth County, NJ — The League of Women Voters of Southern Monmouth County (LWVSMC) is delighted to have won the Powering Democracy Award at the organization’s 2022 Convention in Denver this past June. There are more than 750 Leagues across the country in all fifty states.

The award-winning program, LWVSMC’s “Energizing Young Voters” (EYV), was developed by Pat Supplee, Ed.D, to create a new generation of lifelong, active voters, and engaged citizens. Guided by a diverse Young Voters Advisory Board, both in-school or virtual lessons motivate and equip students and young adults to vote and act on issues they care about. Lily Hardwick, a rising senior at Middletown High School South, is a member of the EFV Advisory Board and co-presented the program at the LWV national convention in Denver, where she was a delegate. The programs have already been delivered to over 3,000 students and 600 adults in more than 30 schools and community groups in New Jersey.

The Powering Democracy Award is awarded to Leagues who have activated their grassroots network to empower voters and advocate change around key issues, such as protecting voting rights or increasing voter registration and turnout.

Pictured (left to right) are Lily Hardwick, Middletown, and Pat Supplee, Ocean Grove. Both Lily, a rising senior at Middletown High School South, and Pat, the Director of the LWV Energizing Young Voters, co-presented their nationally award winning program at the LWV’s national convention last month.

“Students’ personal reactions to their experiences with EYV fill me with hope for their future,” said Supplee. “After completing the program, students indicate they will vote and feel empowered to work as vehicles for change on issues for which they are passionate. I am honored to win this award on behalf of the students and everyone who gives their time and talent to such a meaningful program.”

The awards are inspired by the organization’s “Women Power Democracy” programmatic focus to advance a stronger, more representative American democracy. The winning Leagues received a cash prize.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education, and litigation, at the local, state, and national levels.