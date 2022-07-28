RED BANK, NJ — Lunch Break, 121 Drs James Parker Blvd., will once again host its Annual Community Picnic & Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 20th at Count Basie Field in Red Bank.

The resource center also is sponsoring its annual Back to School Drive, benefiting hundreds of financially-insecure schoolchildren and their families who rely on the social service resource center for life’s basic necessities, including school supplies, through Aug. 20th, 2022.

Each year during the annual Community Picnic, upwards of 600 backpacks containing school supplies are distributed to families without the financial means to adequately prepare their children for the upcoming school term. This year’s Community Picnic will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature healthy nutritional picnic fare, sponsored by Lunch Break, Eat Clean Bro and other community partners, in accordance with Lunch Break’s nutrition initiative Healthy Together, as well as games for all ages, and the annual softball championship, all free of charge to community members.

Having the required school supplies not only helps to raise a child’s self-esteem, it equips them with the tools necessary for a successful learning experience.

Those who would like to donate backpacks and school supplies, including pens and pencils, looseleaf binders and paper, erasers, pencil cases, highlighters, among other traditional items, may do so from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday at Family Promise of Monmouth County, 501 Malterer Ave., Oceanport.

“We are grateful to our generous community for helping us to prepare our children for a successful school year. Every child, no matter his or her financial situation, deserves a chance to succeed. These necessary supplies are among the ways we can motivate our youth to engage in the learning experience,” says Executive Director Gwendolyn Love.

For more information, please contact Youth Director Marcel Quinones, [email protected], (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3011.

Lunch Break is a registered 501© 3 nonprofit. The resource center freely provides food, clothing, social services, fellowship and life skills to those struggling with financial insecurity as a path to well-being and self-sufficiency.

For updates, follow Lunch Break on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. #whywebreak #givelocal.