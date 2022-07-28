MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Charlie’s of Lincroft, formerly the Lincroft Inn, held their grand opening on Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County officials Sheriff Shaun Golden, County Clerk Christine Hanlon, Director Tom Arnone, Deputy Director Sue Kiley, Commissioner Nick DiRocco, Commissioner Lillian Burry, Commissioner Ross Licitra, and Middletown Mayor Tony Perry cut the ribbon and welcomed the new restaurant to the community.

Charlie’s lobby seating

Charlie’s of Lincroft sits on the former site of the Lincroft Inn on Newman Springs Road. For more than 300 years, the Lincroft Inn has served the community as an eating and lodging establishment. The owners of Charlie’s restaurants, the Hesse Family, hoped to keep the rich history intact by designing a building with 18th-century inspired architecture, incorporating a lot of wood, mahogany, and white brick into the overall design. The new tavern seats 264 guests and features fine contemporary American cuisine in a casual yet elegant atmosphere.

Charlie’s dining seating

Monmouth County officials and Mayor Perry wish Charlie’s of Lincroft great success in years to 1come.