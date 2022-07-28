FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is reminding residents that there are mental health services available through the Monmouth County Department of Human Services.

“With the 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline launching nationwide, we want residents to remember that Monmouth County stands ready to help anyone who may need assistance coping with a mental health issue or emergency,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Mental health is an essential part of overall health and well-being, and we encourage those who need help to take advantage of the numerous resources that the County has to offer.”

According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to trained counselors who will listen, understand how the caller’s problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary. The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, even after 988 is launched nationally.

“Monmouth County is proud to offer mental health resources and services through our Stigma Free program, which is a county-wide initiative that aims to reduce or eliminate any negative beliefs or stereotypes associated with mental illness and substance use disorders,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Human Services. “One in four adults experience a diagnosable mental disorder each year (approximately 61.5 million Americans) and 1 in 17 adults live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Anyone who would like to learn more is strongly encouraged to visit our website, stigmafree-monmouth.org.”

The Monmouth County Stigma-Free Action Committee believes that every individual deserves to be treated with respect and that every person needing treatment regardless of the type of injury or condition should be able to get help without the fear, and the stigma of reaching out for help. There are also a wide variety of resources available through community-based organizations to help those in need of mental health or related services.

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate access to mental health counselors, dial 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. If there is an emergency, dial 911.