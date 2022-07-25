Surfrider Foundation: Jersey Shore Chapter is hosting their 16th Annual Free Family Day on the beach in Asbury Park, Saturday, July 30th. The action starts at 12:00 PM on the North Beach of Asbury Park, 8th Ave. entrance, and ends at 5:00 PM. Beach access and food are free. The festivities include surf and beach volleyball lessons, a beach scavenger hunt, food, and live music.

(event is rain or shine)

The Jersey Shore Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation has been hosting Asbury Park Family Day at the North Beach on 8th Ave. since 2003. The purpose is to bring families and children in Asbury Park to the beach to enjoy a free day of fun while learning about surfing and coastal preservation.

Family Day is specifically geared toward bringing kids to the beach who typically do not have the opportunity to do so, even in their own town. This section of the beach is very important to Surfrider because we fought to allow surfing here in the 1990s.

Currently, we are focused on a joint effort to limit the expansion of funds for beach replenishment. Now that surfing is legal in Asbury Park, Surfrider is now focused on a joint effort to limit the expansion of funds for beach replenishment on the Jersey Shore. While beach replenishment is often perceived as beneficial, it comes with an abundance of negative and harmful costs. These costs include beach access restrictions, swimmer safety, harm to marine life, poor sand quality, environmental degradation, compromised sustainability, and more. We are hoping that Family Day will bring people together to enjoy the natural resources that we value so much!

Thank you to our Donors/Sponsors: Asbury Park Mayor’s Wellness Committee, Summertime Surf, Asbury Park Surf Club, Philly Surf Crew, Asbury Park Department of Public Works (Recycling), Luigi’s Pizza, Langosta Lounge, Wegmans of Ocean