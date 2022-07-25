MIDDLETOWN — This August go seining along the edge of Sandy Hook Bay, enjoy story time on the banks of Crosswicks Creek, catch a concert in Thompson Park, and more! These are just some of the family-friendly activities the Monmouth County Park System has planned for the month. Here’s the schedule:

Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, August 1- 26 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth – Meet on the beach near the parking lot.

Discover a variety of fish, crabs, and other sea creatures as we pull a long seine net along the edge of Sandy Hook Bay. Closed-toe shoes are required. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. This program is designed for individuals and families. Weather permitting. FREE!

Tidal Tuesdays – Seine the Cove

Tuesdays, August 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 at 11 a.m.

Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Join a Park System Naturalist for this free seining program. Discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures that may be found along the cove. Closed-toe shoes are required. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. Weather permitting. FREE!

Boat Tours of the Manasquan Reservoir

Wednesdays, August 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Friday, August 5 at 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays, August 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 and 27 & 28 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

These 45-minute tours are narrated by Park System Naturalists and include opportunities to view local wildlife. The cost is $6 per adult and $4 per child, age 12 and under. Please call to confirm schedule as tours are both weather and water level dependent. All tours leave from the Visitor Center. Life-jackets required. Tickets can be purchased on day of tour only.



Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing

Thursdays, August 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

Learn how to rig, bait, cast, and, hopefully, catch your first fish during this program. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16-69. Stop by the Bait Shop to register. No groups please. FREE!

Enviro-Quest

Thursday, August 4 at 11 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Thursday, August 11 at 11 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park – Meet in the Province Line Road parking lot in Allentown.

Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m.

Clayton Park, Upper Freehold – Meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot.

Thursday, August 25 at 11 a.m.

Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone – Meet in the Agress Road parking lot.

Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30-60 minutes of nature-based fun. FREE!

Life in a Freshwater Pond

Thursdays, August 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet outside the Visitor Center.

Join Park System Naturalists to explore a freshwater pond. We’ll look for basking turtles, hopping frogs, hunting herons, splashing fish and anything else that catches our eye. We will also discover the unique life that lies underneath the water in a freshwater pond. Wear closed-toe shoes. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Pollinator Garden Tour

Friday, August 5 from 10-11 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell – Meet in the parking lot.

This special garden is designed to provide habitat for wildlife, especially pollinators and butterflies. Get a personal tour and learn about the native plants which make it a home. FREE!

Spinning & Knitting Demonstration

Saturday, August 6 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the art of spinning fleece and learn various methods of knitting. FREE!

Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century

Saturday, August 6 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Tap your feet, dance a one-step, or sing-along to popular turn-of-the-19th-century ballads as they are played inside the farmhouse. FREE!

Thompson Park Canoe Rentals

Saturdays & Sundays, August 6 & 7 and 20 & 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft

Canoes will be available for rent on Marlu Lake. All equipment provided; limited number of canoes available. Open to ages 3 and up; under 18 with adult. All rentals must be returned by 3 p.m. Fee is $15 per boat for 1-3 people for two hours. Cash or check only.

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, August 6, 20 & 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!

Historic Battery Lewis Tours

Saturdays & Sundays, August 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 and 27 & 28 from 12-4 p.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands – Rocky Point section

Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. FREE!

Mill Demonstrations

Saturdays & Sundays, August 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 and 27 & 28 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts approximately 15 minutes. FREE!

Story Time in the Park

Sundays, August 7, 14, 21 & 28 from 11-11:45 a.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Join us as we read a story in front of the picturesque Crosswicks Creek. Bring a snack and a blanket or towel. During inclement weather we will meet in the front hall of the historic house. Open to ages 2-7, with adult. FREE!

Seabrook-Wilson House Tours

Sundays, August 7, 14, 21 & 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Visit this house which dates back to the early 1700s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and see displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, August 9 at 9 a.m.

Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone – Meet in the Agress Road parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Artist Talks

Wednesday, August 10 from 12-4 p.m. – Featuring artists MaryAnn Goodwin, Ann Marie Fitzsimmons, Padma Aleti and Marie Maber.

Wednesday, August 17 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Featuring artists Joe Valencia, Laura Mandile and Konstantin Zingerman.

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft

Join artists featured in the current Summer Nights exhibit as they discuss their creative process and favorite inspirations. FREE!

Under the Moonlight Walk

Thursday, August 11 from 8-9 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell – Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Hike by the light of the rising full moon and explore the world of nocturnal creatures. Dress for the weather and plan to walk at least a mile. Bring a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Naturalist Walks at Winter Run Activity Center

Friday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28 at 9 a.m.

Manasquan River Greenway, Howell – Meet at the Winter Run Activity Center.

Join a Park System Naturalist at the new Winter Run Activity Center property, part of the beautiful Manasquan River Greenway and adjacent to the Manasquan Reservoir. Walks are approximately 45 minutes and a mile in length. Sturdy shoes and bug spray are highly recommended. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Penny Rug Demonstration

Saturday, August 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how thrifty homemakers would use scraps of wool or felted wool from old clothing to create designs for mats or rugs. FREE!

Old-Fashioned Fun & Games

Saturday, August 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Play a variety of historically-themed games to delight and challenge the whole family. FREE!

Machinery Expo

Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

The farm’s machinery will be out of storage and in full view for one day only! Staff will be on-hand to discuss the mechanics of the farm’s horse-drawn implements and household/kitchen equipment. FREE!

Under the Summer Stars

Wednesday, August 17 from 10-11 p.m.

Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone – Meet in the Agress Road parking lot.

Join our guide and look for key objects and constellations in the summer night sky. Bring a camp chair to rest on as we star search and a flashlight to light your way in the dark. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Walking Tours of Thompson Park

Saturday, August 20 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft – Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

Join our historical interpreter on a walking tour of the park. The tour covers the park’s origins as an 18th century farmstead, its horseracing days, and eventual use as a county park. Tours last approximately one hour and are weather dependent. Participants should be prepared to walk a mile. FREE!

Performance in the Park – Travels Through Time: Roaring 20s Through the Fabulous 50s and Beyond

Saturday, August 20 from 7-8 p.m.

Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft

Journey through the history of social dance styles from the 1920s to the fabulous 1950s and beyond. Enjoy performances of iconic dance styles like The Charleston, The Lindy Hop, The Carolina Shag and more! Historical information about their cultural influences through the decades will also be shared. Performance presented by Jumpin Entertainment and The Roaring Rascals. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series – Box Turtles of Monmouth County

Thursday, August 25 from 7-8 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Join a Park System Naturalist for this talk on box turtles. Discover what these turtles eat, where they can be found, and what threatens them. FREE!

Concert in the Park: Jukebox Heroes Live with the Mahoney Brothers

Friday, August 26 from 7:30-9 p.m.

Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft

Show includes tributes to The Beatles, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and more! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, food and soft drinks. The concert is outdoors; however, if the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved indoors. FREE!

Potato Harvest

Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28 from 12-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Learn how potatoes were grown and harvested at the end of the 19th century. Help the Longstreet Farm staff bring in the crop and dig some potatoes for your own family. Stop by the summer kitchen for some 19th century inspiration on how to prepare them at home. FREE!

Climb Time

Sunday, August 28 from 12-3 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Try the Park System’s 25’ portable climbing wall. You must be 42” or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.