The following media release contains information pertaining to arrests and police activities for the Middletown Twp. Police Department during the time period of June 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

During the period of June 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to 4,494 calls for service, including 322 first aid calls, 25 fire calls, 188 burglar and fire alarms, and 180 motor vehicle crashes.

Police officers arrested 37 individuals, including 5 for outstanding bench warrants and 13 for domestic violence. Arrests are as follows:

Keith Walling, age 39, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Eric Van Schaack for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walling was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Dana Ogorzat, age 44, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Kenneth Ross for shoplifting. Ogorzat was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Monica Pizzolato, age 34, from Keansburg was arrested by Officer Ryan Bruno for shoplifting. Pizzolato was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Freedom Young, age 34, from Atlantic City, was arrested by Officer Michael Masiello for a contempt of court warrant. Young was processed and released to Galloway Police Department.

Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, age 49, from Fair Haven, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Zampelle for contempt of court warrants. Devaney-Westerlind was processed and released on her own recognizance.

Jeffery Otero, age 33, from Matawan, was arrested by Officer Omar Akel for a contempt of court warrant. Otero was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Deborah Paton, age 48, from Forked River, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Zampelle for driving under the influence. Paton was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Michele Anderocci, age 42, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Manochio for refusal to submit to a breathalyzer and driving under the influence. Anderocci was processed and released.

Kevin Perret, age 29, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Larisa Doriety for driving under the influence. Perret was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Thomas Schnoor, 3rd, age 26, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Eric Van Schaack for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving under the influence. Schnoor was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Scott Adams, age 40, from Highlands, was arrested by Officer Joshua Midose for shoplifting. Adams was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Anthony Bowe, age 42, from Ocean Township, was arrested by Detective Daniel Sullivan for criminal trespass and shoplifting. Bowe was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Erinmarie Sullivan, age 50, from Colts Neck, was arrested by Officer Patrick Leonard for driving under the influence. Sullivan was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Dylan Grieco, age 30, from Toms River, was arrested by Officer Frank Mazza for driving under the influence. Grieco was processed and released.

James Szotak, age 20, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Savvas Roumeliotis for eluding a police officer. Szotak was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Sean Whelan, age 49, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Julian Reis for terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon. Whelan was processed and released.

Diajonnea Tharrington, age 26, from Carteret, was arrested by Officer Frank Mazza for a contempt of court warrant. Tharrington was processed and released after posting bail.

John Papiomitis, age 25, from Toms River, was arrested by Sergeant Stephen Greenwood for driving under the influence. Papiomitis was processed and released.

Samantha Cerrato, age 23, from Port Monmouth, was arrested by Officer Daniel Flannigan for driving under the influence. Cerrato was processed and released on a summons complaint.

A person that has been arrested or charged with an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.