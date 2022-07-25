FREEHOLD – A Keyport man has been charged with robbery and aggravated sexual assault as a result of an assault and an attempted theft that took place Thursday in Tinton Falls, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday.

Kareem Lee, 31, was charged with first-degree Robbery, as well as first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault with an Armed Weapon after threatening to rob the victim of money and sexually assaulting the victim, while armed with a deadly weapon.

At approximately 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Tinton Falls Police Department officers were dispatched to a local motel for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, the female victim told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who had entered the room.

At that point, an investigation was launched with the Tinton Falls Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Lee.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Lee is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute (MCCI) pending a detention hearing on July 27, 2022 before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon.

Investigators are actively seeking additional information about the activities of the defendant, and a photo is being distributed along with this press release. Anyone with information regarding this case or the defendant is asked to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Officer Christopher Mills at 732-542-4422.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki.

Lee does not have representation listed at this time.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.