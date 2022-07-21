Route 35 to be closed and detoured Friday night through Saturday

morning between Union Avenue and Miller Avenue in Holmdel

Expect congestion on Route 35

Trenton – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced intermittent and full closures on Route 35 Friday night through Saturday morning in Holmdel.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 until 5 a.m. Saturday, July 23, Route 35 is scheduled to be closed in both directions between Union Avenue and Miller Avenue. Motorists will be able to access local businesses along Route 35 during the closures, but should expect congestion during these times. Local police will be assisting with traffic management. Additionally, there may be some brief intermittent closures throughout the day on Friday, July 22.

